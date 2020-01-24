Stopping robocalls: Do spam-blocking apps really work?

(1/23/20) - The Attorney General's Office says Michiganders got more than 1 billion robocalls to their cellphones in 2019. By some estimates, Americans got close to 54 billion robocalls in all.

The federal government and many states are considering ways to crack down on these unwanted calls.

But what can you do to avoid the scammers?

"They're annoying! Yeah, exactly. So how do you stop them? You have to be vigilant," says Professor Doug Witten, who heads the Cyber Defense program at Baker College in Flint.

Witten and his students stay on top of the latest tactics hackers and scammers use, like spoofing a local phone number.

"It's coming from your area code and a number that you, 'Oh ok! It may be a local business?' Or something along those lines. That's how they do it," says Witten. "There's plenty of applications out there."

I tested out four popular spam blocking apps for your smartphone: PrivacyStar, Robokiller, Hiya, and Truecaller. All are free to download.

"Some of them have basic free service. Others are a paid, either monthly or yearly subscription," says student, Michael Watts.

We enlisted Army Vet and cyber defense student Michael Watts to dive into how the spam-blocking apps work, which all rely on a database of known robocall numbers, reported by users.

"They will take that master list and match it against the phone number that's being reported to your phone, and if it's on that list, then they'll block it," says Watts.

But there are some key differences between the apps, so I'm ranking them, based on their features.

Coming in at number four: Truecaller.

The app identified spam calls with categories, but didn't identify local area codes as potential spoofing calls like other apps we tested. It charges $2.99 a month or $26.99 a year.

Ranking number three in our test: PrivacyStar.

This app has the lowest subscription rate at $2.99 a year. The app allows you to customize what type of calls you want blocked and tells you if a call is likely a scam.

The number two spot goes to Hiya.

Hiya offers free basic services of identifying what type of scammer may be calling you, with clear categories and labels, like spoofing and telemarketers. But you can pay up to $24.99 a year for its premium services. I also liked Hiya, because it showed you how many spam numbers are in its database you're protected from.

But the top app in my humble opinion?

"There's one called Robokiller. Which has pretty good entertainment value," says Watts. "Because it will actually keep the caller on the line and it will mess with them."

Robokiller is the only app tested that gets "revenge" on the scammer, using voice recognition software to answer the call and respond to the person on the line.

Robokiller claims it blocks 90 percent of robocalls. You can try it free for a week, then pay $3.99 a month or $29.99 a year.

But the real question is, are these apps worth it?

"I would say that it is worth it depending on what you do. What your business is. So if you're receiving a lot of customer calls and you want those calls, maybe not. But if you're a private individual and you're constantly getting these calls, it's totally worth it," says Watts.

"All they need to get is one person to fall for it. That's all it takes."

Witten says besides the apps, the best way to protect yourself against scammers is to not answer unfamiliar numbers, and if you do, never give out personal information.

"If nobody fell for it, they'd be out of business. But there's always people falling for it. And that's the horrible thing," says Witten.

Witten says also take the time to put your number on the federal 'Do Not Call List,' even though that only applies to telemarketers who follow the law, and not all do that.

Michigan also has a hotline number where you can report scam calls. It's (877) 765-8388. Or you can report them to the Attorney General Website.


