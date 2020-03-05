Storm sewer fix at Buick City aimed at eliminating source of PFAS in Flint River

(3/5/2020) - Work is being done to control possible PFAS contamination at the old Buick City site in Flint and keep it from the Flint River.

RACER Trust now owns the property and is working to replace and reroute over 3,600 feet of underground storm sewer lines.

The project started this week and is expected to take about four months to complete. Work will be visible along Industrial and East Stewart avenues.

The project is designed to eliminate a path for PFAS to get into the Flint River. The company will work to close leaking, decades-old underground pipes and reconfigure the system.

This plan is aimed at controlling PFAS from one specific storm sewer, but RACER Trust officials say the toxic chemicals have been discovered in other sewers too. The company says its working with the state to stop those discharges.

None of the groundwater associated with the site is used for drinking water. Flint receives its drinking water from the Great Lakes Water Authority in Detroit.