Storycorp's Mobile Tour making a month long stop in Flint

(08/06/19) -- In the parking lot of the Flint Institute of Arts, you'll find a small trailer with the words, Story Corps on it. Inside that small trailer, you'll find an intimate space where a recording studio lies. It's purpose? To hear your story.

"Part of what we do at Storycorps is try to complete this archive of stories across America," said Ava Ahmadbeigi, site manager.

And what better place to do that than Flint, Michigan.

Storycorps is teaming up with Michigan Radio to encourage people to come out and say what's on their mind.

"Kind of capture this community that might not otherwise have the opportunity to say what it wants about its own community," she said.

Appointments must be made prior to coming to the mobile booth.

"We try to prep people as much as we can in advance. Give them kind of some questions that they can ask each other. Try to inspire them with thoughts of what really matters to you, what do you want to use this space for, because it is kind of a unique opportunity."

Once you're inside, you and the person you're with will fill out an information form, you'll then give that to the facilitator sitting right by you, and then for the next 40 minutes, the floor is yours to talk.

Afterwards, you'll just need to sign a couple forms and then a copy of the recording will be sent to you in the coming weeks. Portions of select conversations may also air on Michigan Radio broadcasts.

Participants will also have the option to have their conversation archived at the Library of Congress in Washington D.C.

"We're here to document whatever people think is meaningful to them in their lives."

The Storycorps mobile booth will be at the Flint Institute of Arts until September 4th. Reservations must be made in advance.

