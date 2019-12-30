Strange situation with 29-year-old brought police to murder suspect's house in November

(12/30/2019) - Police investigated a strange situation in November at the residence where 25-year-old Kevin Bacon's body was found, but no charges were filed.

Mark David Latunski appears for a arraignment on a video feed from the Shiawassee County Jail.

Michigan State Police found 50-year-old Mark David Latunski running down the road near his Bennington Township home in Shiawassee County, chasing after a 29-year-old wearing only a leather kilt.

The 29-year-old allegedly had been chained in Latunski's basement on Tyrrell Road, got scared and ran off. Latunski wanted the $300 kilt back and ran after him, police say.

Michigan State Police did not seek criminal charges after the incident because investigators say the activity between Latunski and the 29-year-old was consensual.

Latunski was arraigned Monday on charges of open murder and mutilating a human body for the death of Bacon, who was last seen alive on Christmas Eve.

Bacon's best friend, Michelle Myers, believes he connected with Latunski on the dating app Grindr and that the Christmas Eve meeting was their first.

Family members reported him missing after he didn't come to a Christmas morning breakfast.

Friends and family mounted a large search effort for Bacon last Thursday and Friday around the Swartz Creek area. His car was found in Clayton Township near his residence.

Michigan State Police say they found Bacon's body in the basement of Latunski's home on Tyrrell Road on Saturday morning. Latunski was arrested Saturday and jailed while awaiting Monday's arraignment.

He tried to give a fake name in court Monday, telling a judge he was actually Edgar Thomas Hill and that Mark Latunski is his nephew. But the judge dismissed Latunski's identity and proceeded with arraignment.

Latunski also signed court documents with a different fake name when given his advise of rights. Once again the court corrected it for him.

"He's trying to claim an incompetent claim. He's done that in the past and he's pursuing that avenue," said Karl Bacon, who is Kevin's father. "But the prosecutor, the police have definitely identified who he is."

Latunski was charged with parental kidnapping in 2013 for keeping two of his children more than 24 hours after they were ordered to be returned to their mom, who is his ex-wife.

He initially was ruled incompetent to stand trial and ordered to undergo treatment. By the time he was ruled competent for trial, the charges were dropped.

Latunski remains in custody at the Shiawassee County Jail after arraignment with no bond offered.