Stranger danger case reported in Mt. Morris

(10/4/19) - Mt. Morris Consolidated Schools sent out a letter to alert families about a stranger danger case.

A middle school student told police he was walking home Thursday when he was approached by a man in a black pickup in a parking lot near a Save A Lot store.

The student said the driver rolled down his window to strike up a conversation, but the student kept walking and reported it immediately.

The school district said the police department was investigating.

It commended the child for speaking up, and urged parents to use the report as a way to remind kids to always be aware of their surroundings.

It also said students should use the buddy system whenever possible.