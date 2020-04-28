Streak of slow coronavirus growth in Genesee, Saginaw counties ends

(4/28/2020) - A three-day streak of slow growth in the number of coronavirus cases for Genesee and Saginaw counties ended Monday with a surge.

Both counties reported twice as many newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday compared to the weekend, along with spikes in the number of deaths attributed to the illness.

The Genesee County Health Department reported 48 new cases of coronavirus and 10 more deaths on Tuesday. Those figures push the county's totals to 1,531 cases and 174 deaths.

The county remains the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths outside the Metro Detroit area.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported 27 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus and eight more deaths. Those figures push the county's totals to 610 confirmed cases and 52 deaths.

The number of Saginaw County coronavirus patients who have recovered stayed the same at 71 on Tuesday.

The Saginaw County Health Department considers patients recovered when they go 72 hours without a fever and show improved symptoms seven days after the onset of symptoms.

The Genesee County Health Department does not report a number of recovered patients.

Both counties reported fewer than 20 newly confirmed coronavirus patients over the weekend.