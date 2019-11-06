Stretch of M-15 named for slain Oakland County Sheriff Deputy Eric Overall

(11/6/2019) - A stretch of M-15 in Oakland County between Clarkston and the Genesee County line has been renamed in honor of fallen sheriff deputy Eric Overall.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard and the department's honor guard were on hand Wednesday morning as signs were unveiled with the name "Deputy Eric Overall Memorial Highway."

Overall died in the line of duty early on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 23, 2017, when he was trying to stop a fleeing driver leading police on a pursuit along M-15 from Lapeer County.

Christopher Berak, 24, showed up at the Lapeer County Jail that morning claiming to be "God" visiting the facility break out one of his sons. While Overall was deploying Stop Sticks on M-15 to deflate Berak's tires, he swerved and hit the deputy.

Overall was pronounced dead of injuries sustained in the crash.

An Oakland County jury convicted Berak last week of first-degree murder and murder of a peace officer. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole.

“With the recent guilty verdict decided last week in the murder trial of Deputy Overall, this dedication could not come at a better time to honor the memory of our fallen brother in brown,” Bouchard said.

Former State Rep. Jim Tedder sponsored legislation in 2018 to name M-15 between I-75 and Genesee County in Overall's honor. Former Gov. Rick Snyder signed the measure into law.

“These signs will serve as a constant reminder to everyone who passes them to take time to remember Eric’s contribution to not only the Sheriff’s Office, but to his community as a whole. In his own words, we will ‘Never Quit’ honoring his memory,” Bouchard said.