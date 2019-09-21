Striking UAW GM workers healthcare needs covered through UAW strike fund

(09/21/19)- The UAW is making strides in signing people up for strike pay and health care coverage – after GM cut off health care coverage earlier this week.

Region 1D Assistant Director Steve Dawes said counselors are signing people up at Local 598, 659 and will be moving on to 651 next.

Dawes said when members sign up a determination is made on whether they go on union-paid COBRA or if they get a union-paid medical or prescription card.

100% of the medical plan when they walked out is covered by the union through the “strike and defense fund.” said Region 1D Assistant Director Steve Dawes.

What is not covered is hearing, dental and vision.

Dawes said the fund has more than $700 million dollars in it.

He said workers will continue to have same health care, which includes dependents.

By law, however, GM will send all employees a COBRA letter so that employees can choose to have vision, dental and hearing continue through COBRA.

The cost of the coverage will likely vary depending on whether you are single, two person or family.

"A rough estimate is probably an average of a couple thousand dollars per month. The important thing our members need to understand is we've got their back. Their medical coverage is covered," Dawes said.

Dawes says if you have prescriptions and have not been filled them yet – you can pay for your prescriptions up front – and you will be reimbursed.

Once you sign up the coverage goes into effect immediately and is retroactive, meaning you are covered from the time GM or Aramark cut you off.

In Region 1D there are 13,000 General Motors workers.

That is roughly 25% of all GM workers across the COUNTRY.

Across the country there are 49,000.

If you have any additional questions about your health care coverage please contact your local union.

“On behalf of myself and Director Gerald Kariem, we are so proud of our members and the community’s support during these times,” Dawes said.