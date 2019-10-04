Strike hits restaurants, small businesses hard around GM complex

(10/4/2019) - The ongoing General Motors strike is proving to be as hard-hitting for some local businesses as it's been for the United Auto Workers members and their families.

Those working at some of the local businesses on Bristol Road near the Flint manufacturing complex on Friday said their situation has been pretty much the same since the strike started almost three weeks ago.

Business is way down, but most businesses are operating normally. The phone is still ringing but the foot traffic is not what Latina manager Maurice Bonner is used to.

"If you look, normally we have 10 tickets hanging, at least. We only have two," he said.

He said the drop in business is about the same as when the strike started nearly three weeks ago.

"They have three shifts down there and we usually get people to come in here before work and get lunch, after work and a have a couple of beverages, and we're not getting that," Bonner said.

Latina hasn't changed its hours, but Bonner said they have sent some staff home early because people aren't coming in -- and waitstaff aren't making tips.

It's the same story next door at Gourmet Wok.

"We knew a couple days before the strike was coming then it (business) fell off right away," owner Carole Berry said. "It's slow. We're not bringing in the revenue and employees aren't making the money they did."

Berry said more than half of her business is dependent on the workers. Some takeout orders came in but seats were empty Friday around lunchtime.

Despite that, Berry is supporting the UAW members and has even taken food over to some of the picket lines.

"You have to support the people that support you," she said. "I do appreciate all the other customers that I have, but if it wasn't for General Motors, we wouldn't be here."

Berry said she has no plans currently to cut her employees' hours. She'd rather go without herself than to do that to her employees.

The city of Flint is bracing for some financial fallout from the strike. GM employees will be paying in less to the city's income tax withholding and some people may be less able to pay their utility bills, Mayor Karen Weaver said.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency has processed jobless claims for about 3,500 auto supply workers and vendors who have been laid off as a result of the strike's ripple effects on the industry.

Of the nearly 50,000 hourly GM employees on strike, more than 17,000 work at Michigan plants.