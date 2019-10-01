Strike losses add up fast for GM, UAW; 15,000 affected in Genesee County

(10/1/2019) - Workers and economic experts hope the 16-day-old General Motors strike comes to an end sooner rather than later because both the automaker and United Auto Workers are hurting.

United Auto Workers members picket outside the General Motors manufacturing complex in Flint.

An update on negotiations from UAW Vice President Terry Dittes on Wednesday doesn't offer hope for an imminent deal. GM made its latest offer around 9:40 p.m. Monday, but the union rejected it.

Dittes said the company's offer isn't good enough and doesn't meet the UAW's needs or demands.

"There were many areas that came up short like health care, wages, temporary employees, skilled trades, and job security..." a letter from Dittes says.

UAW negotiators presented a counterproposal to GM on Tuesday and they are waiting for a response from the company.

Rough estimates show the strike's financial cost now reaches into the hundreds of millions to even billions of dollars.

Published reports have indicated GM is losing anywhere between $50 million to $100 million per day since the beginning of the strike. That brings a total on day 16 of $800 million to $1.6 billion.

JP Morgan, in another published report, has confirmed that estimate of over $1 billion.

As for the UAW, the strike fund has about $760 million. With about 49,000 workers on strike receiving $250 a week in strike pay, the union is spending $12.25 million a week on paying its members.

The total cost entering week 3 of the strike sits around $36.75 million. Medical expenses for striking members are in addition to that figure.

The strike has been the largest against any business in the United States since 2007. That's when UAW members walked off the job at GM for three days.

The current strike is the longest work stoppage at GM since 1998, when a 67-day strike at two plants in Flint eventually halted production at 30 other GM factories across the U.S.

The community is stepping up to help workers affected by the strike. Striking workers get pumped up every time someone honks a horn, but they need support in many other ways.

"The community has been so awesome, coming out here and donating water and whatever they can," said Paul Muehlenbeck, who has worked at Flint Assembly for 19.5 years. "We don't ask for anything. They just bring it out and that helps a lot."

He commutes from Standish to be with his fellow union brothers and sisters in Flint. For the most part, Muehlenbeck said union members are holding up well and everybody's got each other's backs.

He took the advice from UAW leadership about a year ago to start putting money away because a strike looked very likely. But he understands not everyone was financially able to do that.

Muehlenbeck stressed the importance of checking with local resources like UAW halls, calling 211 and reaching out to a bank or financial institution for payment assistance.

"Going into the third week, this is sometimes new for a lot of people that have a lot of time too, you know," Muehlenbeck said. "Times are different. The economy is different. I'm sure people aren't spending what they normally do. People with less seniority, they're probably asking a lot of questions and we just have to reassure them or put them in the right direction so they can get the right answers."

The United Way of Genesee County is making sure struggling families don't go hungry. The organization is spending about $20,000 a week putting together food boxes with basics, such as peanut butter and jelly, spaghetti sauce and pasta -- foods that will last for families.

"What we try to do is when the employer or the employees experience the dislocation moment, we try to get them food right then and information, because we're also supplementing the food pantries all across the county," said Jamie Gaskin with the United Way of Flint and Genesee County.

United Way food boxes are being distributed at UAW halls across Genesee County. After that, Gaskin encourages people to stop by a local food pantry if there's still a need.

He said dialing 211 is another valuable resource, which can connect people to specific resources based on their needs.

Gaskin estimates about 15,000 people total in the county are impacted by this strike.

"Situations like this have happened in the past. They're going to happen again. They're going to get resolved," he said. "In the meantime, while they're happening, we don't want people to go hungry, we don't want people to lose their homes, we don't want people to experience something that's going to really put them in a spot that's unsustainable for their families around basic needs."