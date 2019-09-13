Strike possible at GM as UAW contracts expire this weekend

(9/13/2019) - The United Auto Workers union has extended its national contracts with Ford and Fiat Chrysler, but the pact with General Motors is still set to expire on Saturday night.

GM has been picked as the union's target company, meaning it's the focus of bargaining and will be the first company to face a strike. The four-year contract with GM will expire at 11:59 p.m. Saturday.

Some 49,200 UAW members could walk out of GM plants next week.

Experts say a strike against GM is likely given the wide gulf between the union and company on wages, plant closures and other issues.

One Detroit local union hall already has posted picket line schedules with no dates attached.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)