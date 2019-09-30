Strike-related layoffs settling in for Nexteer workers

Hundreds of Nexteer employees are being laid off because of the strike.

UAW Local 699 held its first hot-lunch today for members affected by the GM walkout.

Those laid off Nexteer employees are grateful, but hope the help won't be needed much longer.

"I didn't think it I was going to get laid off that soon, I knew it was coming, but I didn't think it would come that soon," says Vera Hayes.

But it has for Hayes, who has worked at Nexteer for 13 years. As of Friday, she is now laid off.

"It's hard, it's a struggle, because we are not really getting anything for unemployment, we have bills to pay and everything," she says.

Vera and other Nexteer employees laid off came to UAW Local 699 Hall, which has become a hub to support the workers. Businesses and agencies are on hand to lend assistance.

"We are providing warm meals to all of our laid off members," says UAW Local 699 president Tom Hurst.

The warm lunches will take place at the union hall Monday through Thursday and there will be a breakfast on Friday as long as the food lasts while lay offs continue. Hurst says people and businesses have been donating food and money.

"Any of the counties around us, they have all, community members, the businesses, have been supportive more than I have ever seen in my life," he says.

Sherman Bell has worked at Nexteer for two years and was laid off last week.

"Four kids, rent 900 dollars, car insurance," Bell says as he worries about no paychecks for awhile.

He's hoping his prediction about the strike comes true.

"I was telling people I could see this going three weeks, its three weeks right now, so hopefully they can come up with a decision or something," says Bell.

Vera Hayes says despite the hardship of being laid off, she supports the striking GM workers.

"You have to fight for what is right," she says.

As of right now, about 950 Nexteer employees have been laid off.

