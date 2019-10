(10/20/19) - The Flint Symphonic Wind Ensemble opens up the season Sunday with a special concert at Flint Central Church of the Nazarene.

Hear a variety of music, including selections from the Lion King.

The event is free but donations are appreciated.

Director Chris Anderson and member Ashley Orr stopped by the ABC12 studio Sunday morning to invite people to attend.

The concert, which is titled, "Strike up the Band," starts at 3 p.m. at the church on Bristol Road.