Striking GM workers prepared for short-term pain to win long-term gain

(9/16/2019) - The United Auto Workers strike against General Motors on Monday already stretched longer than the last strike against America's largest automaker.

UAW members picket outside a General Motors facility in Swartz Creek on the first day of a nationwide strike.

Negotiations continued Monday evening, more than 18 hours after 49,000 workers walked off the job at midnight and idled 50 factories and warehouses.

UAW spokesman Brian Rothenberg told the Associated Press he hadn't received any report about whether negotiators are making progress at 5:30 p.m. Earlier he said both sides had agreed on about 2% of the contract language, leaving 98% left to negotiate.

The strike is costly for both sides. GM is expected to lose over a $1 million every hour the strike continues and it will cost the UAW about $12.5 million a week.

If the strike drags on, effects will extend outside auto industry.

"So, all the businesses that serve autoworkers are going to feel a pinch," said University of Michigan-Flint Associated Professor of Economics Chris Douglas. "If the plant stays shut down for awhile all the suppliers are going to see a pinch. They're not going to have customers for the parts they're making. So, they might shutdown and idle more workers."

He said striking auto workers spending less and auto suppliers producing less eventually would cut into tax revenue for the government and create a drag on the economy.

Workers outside GM's Flint manufacturing complex said the strike is tough financially. But they says it's necessary to send a message to GM that they want their fair share of the pie.

Members there saying they're prepared to be off the job for as long as it takes to get a fair contract with GM.

Some UAW members heard talks of a possible strike a year ago as the union formulated a strategy for negotiations with the Detroit Three. Ninety-six percent of UAW members nationwide voted to authorize a strike earlier this summer.

Now, they have to actually live it.

The UAW strike fund will pay workers $50 a day beginning on the eighth day of the strike, if it lasts that long. The union also offers some health and prescription benefits to striking workers.

"Just taking care man. I mean you can't go out, can't be going out for dinner, can't be going out to have a few drinks with friends," said tier 2 employee Brent Taylor. "I mean movies, taking the kids out to do the fun stuff, it's all got to be cut out for a while. We've got to make sacrifices so we can do well in the long run."

With all the strike talk over the past year, Taylor and many of his coworkers began setting aside money just in case. Many like him are very grateful they did.

He and the tens of thousands of other workers are prepared to put up a good fight.

"They want us to essentially take pay cuts and we're not for that," Taylor said. "We can't see them making $12 billion a year. We sacrificed once in 2007 -- not just me, but taxpayers in general. They bailed out this company. I think it's time they give back."

For workers, the financial sacrifices of a strike amount to short-term pain for long-term gain.

"It can be days weeks, months, whatever we gotta do, we'll figure out a way to get by. We gotta stand together, all of us to get back what we deserve," said Troy Nasser-Taylor, a UAW Local 659 member for five years as a tier 2 worker at GM.

He may have to put a house purchase on hold while on a reduced income during the strike.

"I just sold my house. I'm in the process of buying another house. So who knows if that's going to go through while we're on strike," he said.

Nasser-Taylor is willing to put the purchase on hold for a while or pay for an extension on the loan.

"Luckily our union leadership has been prepping us for the possibility of a strike come the end of our contract for some time now, so hopefully our membership has been doing their due diligence in putting extra money aside," he said.

Nasser-Taylor said even though he's off the job and standing in solidarity with his fellow union members, life goes on.

"In a few weeks I have a wedding reception so obviously this will impact that, but I've been putting money aside," he said.