Striking General Motors employees say $25 a week pay raise will help

(10/14/2019) - General Motors workers are getting a slight increase in strike pay as the work stoppage enters its fifth week.

General Motors workers picket during the early morning hours outside the Flint manufacturing complex.

No further progress in negotiations was reported Monday after the United Auto Workers submitted its latest offer to the automaker on Friday. Union officials said the offer could lead to a temporary agreement if GM approved the terms.

The weekly strike pay for the more than 49,000 UAW members on strike this week is increasing from $250 to $275. They have been off the job since Sept. 16.

While the $25 raise may not sound like much, UAW members say it's just enough to feed another child at home.

"It's going to help everybody out especially people who have kids at home, every bit counts. It's going to buy another bag of potatoes or whatever they need to eat," said Juan Gonzalez, who has been part of the union for 19 years. "I think that it's a good gesture from the UAW and it goes to show we're prepared to stay out as long as it takes."

Union members also will be allowed for the first time to take part-time jobs during the strike to help make ends meet. However, they still have to report for their picket duty to continue receiving strike pay.

UAW members on the picket lines Monday said they are tired of the back and forth. They are ready for a solid contract.

Strikers also pointed out GM has lost more than $1 billion, according to some estimates. They say if GM would have agreed to a deal weeks ago, they would be ahead of the game.