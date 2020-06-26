Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Friday evening across Mid-Michigan

(6/26/2020) - There is the chance for some strong to severe thunderstorms across Mid-Michigan after 5 p.m. on Friday.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of Mid-Michigan in a slight risk for severe weather. A marginal risk is in place for the tip of the Thumb and north of Arenac County.

While a stray thunderstorm cannot be ruled out during the afternoon, the greatest chance for storms will be from about 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Right now, damaging wind gusts of up to 65 mph is the largest concern. These winds could produce tree damage and down power lines. Large hail with a diameter of up to one inch is also possible. A non-zero but very low tornado threat is also on the table.

As storms move through, some locally heavy rainfall is also possible which could lead to some ponding on area roadways.

The ABC12 First Alert Weather Team will be tracking these storms throughout the day. Make sure you are staying weather aware and have ways to receive watch/warning information. Especially with storm chances happening overnight.

