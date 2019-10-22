Strong wind, waves create issues along Lake Huron

(10/22/19) - Strong winds and waves have brought some interesting items ashore along Lake Huron.

Kristin Ramsey, who's lived at her Sand Beach Township home for five years, showed ABC12 several items that recently washed up.

"That's not coming out. I mean we have to get a, get a forklift or something to lift that out," Ramsey said, as she pointed to a large metal barrel. It's half buried in her beach.

"Random garbage we get, a lot," Ramsey said. "You find different things every day."

On Monday the winds were especially strong, gusting up to 40 miles per hour.

Tuesday morning she found a few new items include a tire. "Yesterday this whole beach was full of rocks, and as you can see now it's a lot more sand than rock. It changes daily," Ramsey said.

While it's happened over the years, this year has been particularly busy.

"It's a lot higher, a lot more rough," Ramsey said about the high water. "There's fewer calmer days, it's more waves, more action."

Just down the road Ramsey showed us another dramatic transformation.

Water carved away the land between the shore and an old well built into Lake Huron.

Ramsey said the high water, erosion, and garbage washing ashore has been eye opening. "Just makes you realize how much stuff is out there. There's a lot of garbage out there and it's really rough and a little bit more dangerous."

It's not just homeowners dealing with the impact of the wild weather.

The city is working to replace the fixed docks at Harbor Beach Marina.

"So from one extreme in 2012 and 2013 where the marina was almost closed because of low water, now after a few years now it's a situation where we almost closed it because of high water," explained Harbor Beach City Director Ron Wruble.

He believes current measurements show the water has come up almost six feet since the dredging project in 2012-2013.

The water is so high the fixed docks were in danger. "Almost in the process of being compromised by the high water levels which would have lead to electrical issues," Wruble said.

Wruble said thankfully they didn't have to close the docks to locals or tourists.

Construction is underway to replace them. And while their replacement was already in the works, this year's high water made the project even more important.

Also in Harbor Beach, Lincoln Park is undergoing some changes.

"Had a couple of times this year, depending on the wind direction, that whole entire area flooded," Wruble said.

The city hopes the fill dirt being added will keep flooding from being a problem in the future.

But the two projects can only do so much, the city could use some other help.

"If Mother Nature cooperates also, it'll be helpful if the water levels would drop a couple feet," Wruble said.

The city plans to have the new floating dock installed for next season.