Strong winds expected Monday, gusts could top 50 mph in Mid-Michigan

(4/12/2020) - Strong winds are expected across Mid-Michigan on Monday as a strong area of low pressure passes through the region.

A High Wind Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for all of Mid-Michigan from Monday morning until Monday evening.

Winds are expected to pick up throughout the morning and will be strongest between 12-6 p.m. across Mid-Michigan.

Sustained winds will be from the west at 20-30+ mph with gusts near 50 mph at their peak. Some places could see wind gusts that go over 50 mph at times.

This wind could lead to scattered power outages across the area and some damage to trees. Any loose objects in your yard should be brought inside or tied down.

These winds will also lead to high waves on the Great Lakes. A Gale Warning will be in effect Monday for Lake Huron. The National Weather Service is predicting maximum wave heights of more than 10 feet.

Widespread rain is also expected before these winds arrive. Rain will move through Sunday night into the first half of the day on Monday. Rainfall totals of around 0.50" are possible.

A strong cold front will move through the state bringing much cooler weather as well. Temperatures will go from the 50s in the morning to 40s by the afternoon.

