Strong winds, waves erode Caseville Township yard

(11/04/19) - The peaceful sound of the wind and the waves has been replaced by excavators and other heavy equipment along Sand Point in Caseville Township.

Excavating and landscaping companies with already full schedules are working to squeeze in homeowners affected by a storm late last week.

"The storm we had last week, it got in and started beating on the walls," said Rich Dufty with Dufty Excavating.

Dufty's team is repairing a seawall along Lake Huron that was destroyed when northeast winds created waves so strong it crumpled the steel frame.

"And it eats away at the bottom and finally the bottom let loose, and started pumping the water behind the wall, just produces a lot of pressure behind your wall and the tiebacks broke," Dufty said.

The damage happened quickly.

"Yes, that was in one day that did this," Dufty said.

Thankfully, the shore stopped eroding into Lake Huron before it reached the cottage, but the homeowner lost at least half their yard in the process. Dufty said this has to be fixed, and fast.

"Well you see how much it took in one storm. Imagine another one, it's going to be right to the house," he said.

What Dufty and his team are doing is just a temporary fix. It could take up to two months to get the steel in to replace this seawall.

Just a few houses down, other homeowners are strengthening their seawalls, hoping to prevent losing their yard or home. While last week's storm didn't damage Carl Vollmar's home, he's not taking any chances.

"The water flies maybe 30 feet in the air and it would hit the windows," said Carl Vollmar, who has owned his Caseville Township property for 44 years.

Vollmar said there's a lot of anxiety that comes with hearing those waves crash up against his seawall, so he's having his reinforced.

"With my daughter and son-in-law and our place, 200 feet we're supposedly going to put 500 ton and they're just getting started," he said.

Vollmar has owned his lakefront home for 44 years and decided it was time to make a major upgrade.

"It gets pretty emotional when people are trying to protect their investment," said Matt Esch with Esch Landscaping.

His company is carefully placing 24 to 36-inch limestone boulders in the water in front of Vollmar's home in hopes of breaking the waves before they hit the wall.

"It takes the energy out of that wave to help dissipate, so it doesn't, you know, crash up and make big wave action and cause damage," Esch said.

This is the highest Vollmar has ever seen the water, and the severe damage to his neighbor's home is new too.

"Well, that's what I'm trying to avoid," Vollmar said. "Something like down here."

Both Esch Landscaping and Dufty Excavating are busier than they've ever been. Both plan to work through the winter, weather permitting. Dufty said he's booked until April or May.

"It's been crazy. This high water, it's caused, I mean it's causing everybody problems," Dufty said. "And it's not just in our area, it's all around Michigan."