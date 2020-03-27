Students continue to give the Food Bank during time of need

With school out of session, School Spirit is adapting-- just like many of us.

But even with all of the changes, there is one thing that is staying the same, young adults continuing to make a difference.

She may only be 14, but Neema Baddem, is showing wisdom beyond her years, stepping up for the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan during a crucial time of need.

"Donations are especially crucial now as the COVID-19 outbreak is effecting how they operated and get food to people," said Baddem.

The Cranbrook Kingswood High School freshman, starting an online fundraiser for the non-profit-- collecting over 15-hundred dollars in just a few days.

"Our goal is $5000," said Badeem. "But the importance of any donation cant be understated because each dollar is worth 6 meals."

Food bank CEO Kara Ross says it's young people like Neema that are emerging as heroes during a time when so many will be relying on help from the organization.

"Neema is absolutely amazing," said Ross. "She has really started to do what is the whole spirit of school spirit. Thinking about other people and community. To raise money and make sure you're helping people that need it right now."

So may other students in our community have already proven they are also leaders-- working towards a better tomorrow for our entire community.

"They want to do good things as young adults to help their community and give back and School Spirit is another way that they can do that using some new creative ways," said Ross. "I mean these kids are great, with social media and different ways they want to help during this really difficult time."

You can help by donating on FBEM.org -- there you can also enter a school to continuing adding to the School Spirit leader board total.

We will continuing updating the leader board, knowing that our community will come together to support the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan during their fight to end hunger.

You can also find a link to Neema's fundraiser to continue supporting the need in the mid-Michigan community.

