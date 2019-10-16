Students detained after 'large group fight' at Flint school

(10/16/2019) - Police detained several students after responding to a fight at a Flint school on Wednesday.

Several officers from the Flint Police Department, Michigan State Police and Genesee County Sheriff's Office responded to the Flint Community Schools Accelerated Learning Academy around 1:55 p.m.

Flint Police Det. Sgt. Tyrone Booth described the incident as a "large group fight."

Several students in their teens were detained in handcuffs at the school, but Booth said that doesn't mean they are under arrest.

There was no word on what sparked the fight or an exact number of students being detained after the incident.

The Accelerated Learning Academy is an alternative school that houses seventh to 12th grade students.