Students put math in motion to build Grand Blanc’s pop up business chalets

(5/28/2019) - Crews were out at the site of the new Grand Chalet Shoppes Tuesday, making some final touches, like hooking up the power. They're getting the chalets ready to have businesses moving in and open by June 20th.

"That's really big for me. It's just like I can drive by one day with my kids and be like hey guys I built that - WHOA!" said Grand Blanc High School freshman Joshua Chapin.

He's one of about 120 construction students who helped build the seven chalets now sitting next to City Hall on Grand Blanc Road.

Pride is the overwhelming feeling the group of high school students feel as they drive by and see a school year's worth of work.

"It really, it's amazing because just to think that you were a part of something, that you gave back to the community when they've given you so much already. It's just a great feeling," sophomore Karisa Daly said.

Grand Blanc City asked the Geometry in Construction Class to help build the chalets when they came up with the idea for the pop-up business park last year.

"We put siding on, shingling, we framed the walls, built the floors, we did all that," Chapin explained. "Just being able to see how math applies to the real world has been really good for me to understand."

Getting to see the real value of what they learned in the classroom.

"It was like you can do that? Like school - most class is like okay, learning this, notes, tests and then you forget about it; but this class, it'll stay with me forever," Daly said.

And, she added, so will the lessons not learned from a textbook.

"Definitely teamwork, that's one. We got put into different groups that were different ages and randomized," she explained. "So, it was definitely -- communication was one."

For freshman Michael Tucholski, he's excited to have a leg up on the career he's always dreamed of -- becoming a carpenter.

"Before I came here -- half of this stuff, I didn't even know what it was," he said. "And now, I'm kind of like 'Oh my God I just did this!' And, it's just like an amazing feeling."