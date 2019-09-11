Students who weren't born when 9/11 happened reflect on what that day has taught them

(09/11/19) - Many of us remember where we were on September 11, 2001, but for a new generation, the 9/11 attacks are a part of a history lesson.

"It's kind of shocking how they remember it so vividly, and I wasn't even born, yet," Abigail Box said.

Box is a senior at Owosso High School who was born on May 12, 2002. The students in her class were either just born or still their mother's womb when terror struck in New York.

"It really just seemed to be a cultural change for the United States in my eyes," Jordan Sowash said. "Just seeing how before 2001 everyone was so relaxed and lenient but then that event happens and the fear just strikes everyone."

Sowash was born March 22, 2001.

With the help of their teachers the students are still able to wrap their minds around what happened 18 years ago.

"I use iconic photographs from 9/11 just to talk about what they notice in the photographs..symbolism or the mood," Kate Lemanski said.

Lemanski, a 24 year veteran teacher, was in class at OHS when the assistant principal walked to her class to inform her about the attack. She uses photos, songs and poems from post-9/11 to explain the response that it evoked from the nation. She also teaches her students to never forget.

"I look at the pre-9/11 identity and the post-9/11 identity, what has changed," Lemanski said.

The students learn about the policy changes in teacher Aaron Hughes' social studies class.

"How it happened, the security risks and all the stuff that came after, like the Patriot Act," Logan Haas said. Haas was born on December 1, 2001.

Along with countless others, the students show you didn't have to be alive to feel sadness about the tragic events that unfolded that day.

"9/11 leaves me with a sorrow feeling. Immediately when you hear 9/11 it becomes serious. The jokes tend to stop. The laughter stops," Box said. "We all get really quiet."

"It was really touching how people set aside their differences to come together," Haas said.

