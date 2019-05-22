Study: CBD shows effectiveness in treating heroin addiction

(05/22/19) - A small research study looked at how CBD treated heroin addiction, but some addiction and recovery advocates say the results can be a little misleading.

CBD, a natural substance in cannabis without the hallucinogenic substance THC, is all the rage these days. It's being studied for a wide-ranging number of potential medical benefits. The latest is treating heroin abusers.

"This is what we need in the field...is more research around the use of CBD in terms of helping with treatment, a lot of different issues, and addiction can be one of them," said Lisa Fockler, Genesee County Prevention Coalition Executive Director.

A Mount Sinai study randomly assigned 42 people to take an oral CBD solution or a matching placebo. The participants had a recent history of heroin use and were exposed to neutral and drug-related cues during the course of three sessions.

The study, published in the American Journal of Psychiatry, found that CBD both reduced cravings for heroin and reduced anxiety.

However, Unite to Face Addiction Michigan President Scott Masi says it doesn't tell the full story.

"Any time we're talking about CBD or medical marijuana today it's usually being over hyped in its uses," Masi said. "It's misleading from the standpoint that this is not treating withdrawal symptoms, not the physical withdrawal symptoms of all opiates or heroin withdrawal. These were individuals that were tested by viewing a video of paraphernalia and measuring their craving and anxiety."

Masi says other questions remain about the interaction of CBD with other drugs such as anti-depressants. There is also not a lot of years of research compiled and in general for marijuana and CBD.

Mount Sinai has planned two follow up studies, including one about CBD's effects on the brain.