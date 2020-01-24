Study links impeachment beliefs to regular news diets

For many Americans, how they feel about issues raised during President Donald Trump’s impeachment has much to do with where they get their news.

That’s among the findings of a study out Friday by the Pew Research Center.

The researchers also traced the growing animosity toward the news media among Republicans.

Pew found that Republicans who get their news from sources that skew conservative are much less likely to believe that President Donald Trump withheld aid from Ukraine to help his re-election chances than Republicans who have a more varied media diet.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.