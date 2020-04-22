Study shows massive losses for Michigan restaurants this month

(4/22/2020) - A new study released Wednesday shows the massive losses Michigan's restaurant and hospitality industries are suffering due to coronavirus.

The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association says 350,000 workers have been laid off or furloughed and their employers will suffer a collective $1.2 billion drop in sales for April.

More than half of all restaurants in Michigan have closed due to coronavirus restrictions and 2% indicated they will not reopen after the pandemic ends.

Hotels are projecting their statewide occupancy rate will drop below 20% in April, which the association believes will force some out of business.

“The prolonged closure of Michigan’s economy, while challenging for us all, has taken a particularly heavy toll on the state’s hospitality industry, which continues to suffer untenable losses,” said Justin Winslow, president and CEO of the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association.

More than 1 million Michigan workers have filed for unemployment benefits, which represents about 25% of the state workforce. Michigan restaurants and hotels collectively employ 1 in 8 workers and account for 10% of the state's revenue.

“The hospitality industry is simply too big to fail in Michigan,” Winslow said.

The association is calling for lawmakers to take the following steps to help restaurants and hotels weather the coronavirus pandemic:

-- Add flexibility to the federal Paycheck Protection Program longer loan and repayment periods.

-- Enact the $240 billion Restaurant and Foodservice Industry Recovery Fund to compensate restaurants for the steep loss in sales.

-- Create a bridge loan program to help hotels with their loss of cash flow due to low occupancy rates.

-- Offer tax credits for restaurants and hotels to meet new coronavirus guidelines when the reopen.

-- Allow small businesses to avoid federal unemployment insurance taxes.

-- Create a food assistance program to benefit laid off or furloughed restaurant employees.

Winslow said the road to recovery for restaurants and hotels will be long and uncertain as the public adjusts to new realities with coronavirus.

“Restaurants and hotels have been there for Michiganders, providing some of our favorite experiences and best memories," he said. "Now, in our time of need, we are calling on elected leaders on both sides of the aisle, in Lansing and in Washington, D.C., to focus their energy and resources on saving this industry.”