Stylist offers free haircuts for striking UAW-GM workers

(09/28/19)- With the ongoing strikes during the UAW GM negotiations, many business and local people are stepping up to help.

Like Karen Anderson, who offered free haircuts Saturday afternoon.

Anderson said family is also feeling the impact of the strike and wanted those on the picket lines to know people are standing with them.

Stylist Karen Anderson said, "I am just giving back. My husband works for Local 598 and I feel it's just a great way to help the community I feel if we pull all of our resources and help each other. So here I am."

Anderson said she plans on setting up another free haircut day for the strikers.