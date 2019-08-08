Subway to debut meatless meatball sub sandwich

Subway is hopping on the meatless meat bandwagon.

Created just for Subway, it is described as a classic, toasted meatball sub, drenched in marinara sauced and covered in cheese...minus the meat. (Source: Wochit)

The fast food sandwich shop is partnering with Beyond Meat to roll out its first ever Beyond Meatball Marinara sub.

The toasted sandwich contains marinara sauce, provolone cheese, grated Parmesan, and the first Beyond Meatball, created specifically for Subway.

“Subway appeals to so many fans because we truly offer something for everyone. And we are particularly excited about debuting a co-developed product that can’t be found anywhere else: the Beyond Meatball made just for Subway," said Len Van Popering, Subway’s Chief Brand and Innovation Officer.

The Beyond Meatball Marinara sub will be available in September for a limited time only at 685 restaurants in the U.S. and Canada.

