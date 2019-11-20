Successful Flint native & businessman inspires young people

(11/20/19) - Young people in Flint had an opportunity to hear a success story from one of their own.

Flint native Doctor Bill Pickard shared his business knowledge Tuesday during an event put on by the C.S. Mott Foundation and Friends of Berston.

He spoke to teens just steps away from where he grew up on the city's north side.

Pickard shared his journey of becoming one of the country's most successful black businessmen.

The Chairman of Global Automotive Alliance is also a co-managing partner of MGM Grand Detroit casino.

Pickard is also a co-owner of five black-owned newspapers.

