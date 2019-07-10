Summer Book Bus making stops around Carman-Ainsworth School District

School may be out for the summer-- but that doesn't mean students are taking a break from learning.

"We call it cobwebs in the brain," said principal, Rick Kalinin. "They aren't in school and they're having fun, which we want them to do, but this just keeps them reading and keeps them up to date."

Boxes upon boxes of books are making their way around communities in the Carman-Ainsworth school district, and all of them are for the taking.

"I got best of sharks, a chocolate one, and Power Rangers," said third grade student, Landon Jones.

The books Landon picked are the exact kind teachers want them to choose!

Kalinin says its important kids understand there is more to books then just the educational side.

"Subject is so important this is a time when the teacher doesn't get to pick the book--they do," said Kalinin.

The Bus will be making multiple stops throughout the summer at 15 different locations.

The times and locations of those stops can be found on the Carman-Ainsworth Community Schools Facebook page.