Summer Learning Days to beat 'Summer Slide'

The Summer Slide happens every year as students are out of the class room for an extended time.

According to Angela Beaugard, Executive Director for the Flint and Genesee Literacy Network, experts are able to track regression in students learning when out of school for 2 months.

Due to COVID-19, Beaugard says this year is especially important to get students back in the grove for next year.

"It's critical, because we're talking about March April and May where that learning has already been disrupted," said Beaugard. "And if we know that typically 9 out of 10 teachers are spending the first few months reteaching just because of June and July, now imagine we've added on an additional 2 months."

The Literacy Network will be hosting their Summer Learning Days event virtually, aiming to prepare both students and parents for the new school year.

Beaugard says in addition to reading and literacy skills, students will be able to take workshops focusing on health and mindfulness.

The event will begin on July 6th and last through the week with classes for both students and parents.

To register for the event you can head to the Flint and Genesee Literacy Network's Facebook page or website.