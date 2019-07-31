Summer Youth Initiative holds teen cleanup efforts

Hundreds of local teens are working hard to clean up the Flint community today, making it one of the largest cleanup efforts in the city.

"We have to take care of what's ours," said teen volunteer, Cleon Anderson Jr. "Even though it may have been messed up in the past, there's nothing wrong with just coming out and doing the little things."

There's nothing little about the impact the nearly 400 teens are having on the Flint community.

"Summer Youth Initiative is the end component of our TeenQuest program," said James Avery, Director of Education & Training at the Flint & Genesee Chamber. "We develop about 6 sites around the city and these teens have a good time with ownership and giving back to the community, while still getting work experience as a group."

Dozens of those teens are breaking a sweat along Fenton road-- clearing brush, painting over graffiti, and making a difference in their home towns.

"With this being my community, I love to make it beautiful as much as I can. Just walking down the street, seeing stuff, it's just the little things that matter," said Anderson Jr. "No one wants a dirty back yard."

For other teens like, Tijon Sneed, this may not be where he lives, but the TeenQuest program has taught him about the importance of lending help to others.

"If people realize that somethings not right and they're willing to do something, then in the future our community will change," said Sneed. "It will become better, and eventually that will just lead to a better future."

In addition to the Fenton road location, teens held cleanup efforts along Burgess st, Tilden st, and 3 other Flint locations.

You can learn more about the TeenQuest Program at flintandgenesee.org

