Summer camp offers free trade skills to kids

(6/17/2020) - While some summer camps offer basketball or camping, the Active Boys in Christ summer program will be a little different.

"What we're offering is introduction to skill trades; what we're going to do is hands on skill activities. And our expectation is to get 70 children to participate in the program and we're going to divide them into four teams and each team is going to build a mini-shed," said Derrick Watkins, A.B.C. program director.

Each shed will come complete with electrical work and plumbing, which the kids will learn along with cooking and carpentry skills.

With a majority of the camp being outside, Watkins believes this will help limit kids exposure to COVID-19.

"Each group will be divided into their own section, we'll have a hand sanitizing station. We actually help feed the children everyday," Watkins explains. "[The meals] will be prepackaged and each child will have their own individual meal."

The program will also offer life application skills, where children will discuss things like honesty, integrity and respect.

"One applicant said after going through our life application skills. They had a purpose to be more respectful to their parents. So, when you get a report like that it means a lot to know that child is actually responding to the teaching and it just makes it all better," said Watkins.

The kids receive all this training for free.

You can sign up at activeboysinchrist.org and you better sign-up quick because the program is first come first serve.