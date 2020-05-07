Summer camps may have to go virtual, too

(05/07/20) - By this time many families are thinking about summer plans for their children, but this year summer camps and programs are in limbo as the state remains under a stay home order because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED Whitmer extends 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' order, allows auto plants to restart

During Governor Whitmer's update about the pandemic Thursday, she said she would be reluctant to send her children to summer camp this year.

"As a mom thinking about the prospect of camps this summer, I would be hesitant at this juncture to enroll my child, but, you know, I don't want to say that it's completely out of the question," Whitmer said.

Youth organizations like Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village in Flint are gearing up for some kind of summer learning, whether it's in person or not.

SBEV Executive Director Maryum Rasool says the need for the summer programs in Flint is too great to do away with.

"This would be our 4th summer camp. Last year we had 300 students, and we had a 700 student wait list," Rasool said. "So for us not to meet in person it's going to be a challenge, however, we are thinking of ways, and we are looking to partner with partners so we can have a really robust virtual program."

COVID-19 interrupted plans for SBEV to unveil its The Antidote music studio at the end of May. The studio features brand new computers, DJ equipment, a sound board and more, provided by the C.S. Mott Foundation and local donors. SBEV is also working with the Flint Institute of Music to help bring the program to students.

Along with the music studio, SBEV's considerable line up of free programs and classes (sports, nutrition, photography, gymnastics, etc.) are on hold when it comes to in person instruction.

Rasool and Program Director Linnell McKenney are doing all they can do adapt.

"We have to be able to reach our children. We must reach our children. We can't wait another month. We can't wait another year. They're already behind," McKenney said.

Through virtual learning students can still get music lessons, dance lessons and participate in sports drills, but the reality is that every child doesn’t have the technology needed to participate.

"As you can see, we have what we need here. What we want to do is be able to connect. Make that connection from here to there [student's home], and once we make that connection it'll be just like they were here," McKenney said.

The best way to volunteer, donate and keep up with announcements about programming at SBEV is to follow them on social media. Visit the website to get connected.

