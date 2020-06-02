Summer camps ready to reopen with new guidelines

(6/2/2020) - Summer camp doors will open again next Monday, but before kids start their summer fun camps have been putting in guidelines to ensure their safety.

Although Governor Whitmer hasn't released any guidelines yet on how summer camps will operate, they already have their own COVID-19 rules and regulations in place that mirror the American Camp Association guidelines.

"You'll see reduced group sizes, we're not going to have groups of kids over 10 in any one place, we're going to be doing when it is practical. You will see our camp counselors in mask when we are interacting with children and when we're interacting with adults," said Kristen McDonald, president and CEO of Greater Midland Community Center.

The Greater Midland Community Center full list of guidelines can be found on their website.

With camps transitioning from inside to outdoors, some like Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village in Flint will still be offering most their summer programs online.

"We have to take all of the necessary precautions to keep everybody safe before we even open the building," said Linnell McKenney, program director SBEV.

SBEV summer camp will start on June 22nd, during their six week program the first week will be all virtual which is a part of their plan "A", and after accessing the plan they will start to integrate plan "B."

"'Plan 'B' will be even though we want them to come into the building into the facility for some activities, the main plan for us is to give the kids an opportunity to still do some activities outside," said Jones.

McKenney says the camp wants to be able to offer half of their summer program online and the other half will be outside.

