Summer-long project on U.S. 127 in Isabella County begins Monday

(3/27/2020) - The Michigan Department of Transportation is planning to begin a $15 million repaving and maintenance project near Mount Pleasant on Monday.

The state is planning to resurface six miles of U.S. 127 from M-20 to the U.S. 127 Business Route and the U.S. 127 Business Route from U.S. 127 to Bluegrass Road.

The project also include bridge improvements on the business route and the U.S. 127 bridges over M-20.

At least one lane of traffic will be open in both directions at all times, but some ramp and bridge closures will be required at times.

The project is scheduled to be completed in October depending on the weather this spring and summer.