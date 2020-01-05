Sunday marks 4 years since former Gov. Snyder declared emergency in Genesee County

(01/05/2020) - On January 5, 2016 then-Governor Rick Snyder declared a State of Emergency for Genesee County after ongoing health and safety discrepancies caused by lead in the city of Flint's drinking water.

Today the city is still recovering.

The decision from Governor Snyder and Former Flint Mayor Karen Weaver freed up hundreds of millions of dollars in state resources -- redirecting them to the city to move forward with the recovery effort.

Weaver announced a local emergency declaration on December 14, 2015.

After four long years and hundreds of millions of dollars in funding -- residents say Flint has yet to recover from the crisis.

