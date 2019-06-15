Sunday no holiday for dads deployed with Michigan National Guard

(06/14/2019) - Not everyone will get to celebrate Father's Day with their loved ones on Sunday.

Right now there are 700 Michigan National Guardsmen deployed overseas who won't be able to be with their families.

Laura Rumble is thankful for social media which plays a huge role in keeping her family connected.

Sunday will mark the first Father's Day her husband will not be with them to celebrate.

The mother-of-three says moments shared while face timing, are what keep her family connected.

"It's actually really great that he is able to talk with us," Rumble said,

"and its unfortunate a lot of people who have spouses that are away don't get that opportunity to talk with their significant other."

Her husband, Sgt. Christopher Rumble, is deployed with the Michigan Army National Guard in Cuba.

In February, a surprise reunion on the ice during a Saginaw Spirit Game lifted the entire family's spirits.

"I had no idea," she explained,"he was saying he was stuck in Texas and couldn't make it, then all of a sudden he just popped out and surprised me, the tears came out, I was excited."

Rumble flew to Cuba in April to spend her birthday with her husband, but on traditional family holidays, like Father's Day, being apart is not easy:

"It's actually hard because the girls cry a lot for their dad," she added.

While her husband has been deployed for 11 months, Rumble said she takes comfort in knowing theirs is not a permanent separation.

"You just take it day-by-day," she said,"get through the tough times, because there will be a good time at the end of it when they come home."

Her husband's surprise visit was supported through a partnership between the Saginaw Spirit and the Yellow Ribbon Guard.