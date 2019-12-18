Supporters say vice president struck the right tone during Saginaw rally

(12/18/2019) - Following a speech given by Vice President Mike Pence in Saginaw Township on Wednesday, supporters of the Trump administration say he delivered on their expectations.

Vice President Mike Pence addresses a few hundred supporters at a "Workers for Trump" rally in Saginaw.

Pence visited Mid-Michigan before traveling to Battle Creek for a "Merry Christmas rally" with President Trump.

"We are very lucky here in Michigan to have two visits in the day," said Matthew Smith, who attended the rally.

"This was huge because we understand that Michigan, as the Vice President said, this is a battleground state," said Steve Gerhardt, the chairman of the Saginaw County Republican Party. "There's no question in our minds and we are ready to take that fight and get the people to vote Republican."

Pence spoke to a crowd of nearly 300 people at the "Workers for Trump" event.

"He had a very strong message as he and the President always has," State Rep. Rodney Wakeman said. "It's always about the economy. Putting policy together that steers and helps people get to work, get back to work [and] build this economy here in this state and across the country."

Among some of the attendees were a group of younger Republicans, who say this visit by Pence reaffirms their commitment to the Trump administration.

"It fills me with a lot of confidence in this administration and it makes me feel like Trump and Pence are going to do what's right and make sure that everything gets done the way it should," 18-year-old Drew Fox said.

Moving forward, supporters at the rally said they know this stop is just one of many on the way to 2020.

"My belief is that both the President and Vice President are going to be here very often because they know how important Michigan was in 2016 and how it will be in 2020," Gerhardt said.