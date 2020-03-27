Surgeon general on pandemic: Detroit will worsen next week

(3/27/2020) - The U.S. surgeon general says the situation in Detroit, a national “hot spot” for cases of the new coronavirus, will worsen.

Three Detroit-area counties -- Wayne, Oakland and Macomb -- account for 84% of the nearly 3,000 people in Michigan confirmed to have COVID-19. At least 60 have died, all but eight from the three-county region.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams told “CBS This Morning” that Detroit “will have a worse week next week."

His comments come as as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration implements a plan in which hospitals outside southeast Michigan accept patients from hospitals overwhelmed with virus patients.

