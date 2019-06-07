Surveillance image shows SUV in deadly Dort Highway hit-and-run

(6/7/2019) - Police have narrowed the search for the red SUV involved in the deadly hit-and-run crash on Dort Highway to a Chevrolet Equinox.

Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County released a surveillance image of the Equinox on Friday, which was taken from a business near the scene in the 2800 block of South Dort Highway.

The Equinox likely has front-end damage from hitting four victims involved in an altercation just after midnight Thursday.

The crash killed 22-year-old Nolan Thomas and 26-year-old Nicholas Collins. Collins' 27-year-old girlfriend was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries while Thomas' pregnant 20-year-old girlfriend was treated for minor injuries.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at a barber shop near Al's Coney Island and the America Inn motel. They found the four people who had been hit by a red Equinox that fled the scene.

Police say the suspect and possibly more people got into an altercation with the four victims at the barber shop and the argument moved to a liquor store across the street. The suspect left, returned with a gun and opened fire, according to Michigan State Police.

Investigators are not sure who fired the gun or whether anyone was hit by the bullets.

The suspect then got into the Equinox and ran over Thomas multiple times, police say. Thomas' body was found in the middle of Dort Highway.

The suspect then hit the other three victims.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL or Michigan State Police at 810-237-6922.