Surveillance images show persons of interest in Nov. 16 murder

(11/22/2019) - Investigators released photos of a person of interest and possible suspect vehicle in a homicide investigation from last weekend.

Police obtained the surveillance images from the scene of the shooting late on Nov. 16 at a recording studio near the intersection of 12th and Saginaw streets in Flint.

Police responded to the scene around 7:30 p.m. and found a 33-year-old man dead of gunshot wounds. The victim has not been identified.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the suspect. Anyone with information on the case should call Michigan State Police at 248-514-7349 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.