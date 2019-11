(11/25/2019) - Police are looking for a man driving a Lincoln sedan who robbed a Bay County bank on Friday.

Around 12:50 p.m., the man walked into the Chemical Bank branch at 100 Chippewa St. in Kawkawlin Township and stole an undisclosed amount of money from a teller, according to investigators.

He fled in the gold Lincoln southbound on Huron Road

Anyone with information on the suspect should call the Bay County Sheriff's Office.