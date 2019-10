(10/2/2019) - Police arrested a suspect after a man was stabbed and left in critical condition late Tuesday.

The stabbing occurred in the 400 block of East Stewart Avenue around 11:45 p.m., according to the Flint Police Department.

The male victim in his 40s was transported to Hurley Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition on Wednesday.

Police arrested a male suspect in his 50s.