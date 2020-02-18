Suspect convicted after GHOST sting sentenced to 3 years in prison

(2/18/2020) - The first GHOST team sting suspect convicted in Genesee County was sentenced to three years in prison on Tuesday.

George Huffman received his sentence after a jury convicted him of child sexually abusive activity. He was acquitted of accosting a child and using a computer to commit a crime.

The child sexually abusive activity charge carried a possible sentence of up to 20 years in prison, but the judge opted for three years.

Huffman was part of the first underage sex sting conducted by the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) in 2019. The team arrested 21 other suspects from April 11 to June 10, 2019.

Investigators say Huffman and the other suspects interacted with a GHOST member posing as a 14-year-old and came to local hotels expecting to have sexual activity with an underage person.