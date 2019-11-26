Suspect driving stolen ambulance leaves trail of destruction in Flint

(11/26/2019) - "The way that he was coming, I'm really, really fortunate," Jeff Ramsey said.

He was sitting on his porch on Alvord Street in Flint Monday night, when he saw an ambulance flying by. It was being chased by multiple police cars.

"It shot across across the street up into my yard," he explained. "You can see that it did hit the corner of my house, it shifted. My back door is astray, the back porch has been moved. The ruts in the yard can show you the path that it took. He came down across, over into my driveway."

After knocking out his cable and internet, too, the ambulance smashed into the side of Ramsey's parked car.

"It spun the car around, just like that, over a quarter of the degrees of a clock," he said.

But, that crash didn't stop the driver.

Ramsey explained the ambulance made it's way back to the street where it hit a parked truck. And then, it rammed into a tree that the ambulance would carry with it, until it hit the Fenton Road and Alvord Avenue street sign.

"Just unbelievable. Unbelievable," Ramsey said.

So where did it come from? Chris Adams with STAT EMS Flint said their ambulance was stolen from McLaren Flint Hospital around midnight. The EMTs had just taken a patient inside.

"They were looking to get this emergency patient the attention they needed right away," Adams explained.

Adams added their policy is to turn off and lock the car, but his crew was working in the best interest of the patient.

"There's an assumption of safety when you're in an ambulance bay that's -- the McLaren emergency ambulance bay is, you know, semi indoors," Adams explained. "It's actually largely enclosed; and you know, there's security on duty and stuff."

Fortunately, he said each ambulance has a GPS tracker, so police got on the thief's tail pretty quickly during his 20 minute joyride.

"He is a menace to society, not only to himself, but to anyone anywhere," Ramsey added.

The 32-year-old driver, of Flint, has been arrested. Police believe he was under the influence of either drugs or alcohol.

Ramsey and Stat EMS are relying on insurance to cover the damage. For now, there will be one less ambulance on the road.