Suspect exhibiting bizarre behavior rams patrol car trying to evade police

(6/19/2019) - Police arrested a 30-year-old Madison Heights man who was acting erratically and rammed a police patrol car while trying to evade arrest.

Police say a 30-year-old Madison Heights man rammed a patrol car in a woman's driveway.

The suspect drove into a woman's property in the area of South Baldwin and Seymore Lake roads in Oakland County's Brandon Township around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

He drove to the back of the woman's yard. She reported he was dancing, hitting himself in the face and yelling at himself.

The suspect was still in the back of the woman's yard when Oakland County sheriff deputies pulled into the woman's driveway. Police ordered the man to sit on his car and stop moving.

The sheriff's office says the suspect climbed in and out of his car several times instead. He eventually got in the car and started driving at the deputies in the woman's driveway.

A dash camera video from another patrol car shows the suspect slam into a police SUV that was blocking the driveway. Police deployed a Taser twice to get the man under control.

The sheriff's office says a search of the man's car revealed suspected crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia. He was taken to McLaren Regional Medical Center for a blood draw before police brought him to the Oakland County Jail.

The suspect remained at the jail Wednesday while awaiting formal charges.