Suspect holding umbrella robs Advance America Cash Advance in Bad Axe

Police say this man carrying an umbrella robbed the Advance America Cash Advance store in Bad Axe.
By  | 
Posted:

BAD AXE (WJRT) (10/24/2019) - Police have released surveillance photos of a man carrying an umbrella who allegedly robbed the Advance America Cash Advance store in Bad Axe on Wednesday.

The suspect walked into the store at 862 N. VanDyke Road around 9:10 a.m. and told an employee he was armed with a weapon, according to the Bad Axe Police Department.

He forced the employee to open the safe and lock boxes so he could get the cash. The employee activated a panic alarm after the suspect left, which summoned police to the scene.

The suspect was wearing a white facial covering, dark colored coat, ball cap and a white hood. He was last seen driving away in a dark colored pickup truck.

The investigation was continuing on Thursday.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Bad Axe police at 989-269-9242 or Huron County Central Dispatch at 989-269-6421.

Police say this man carrying an umbrella robbed the Advance America Cash Advance store in Bad Axe.
Police say this man carrying an umbrella robbed the Advance America Cash Advance store in Bad Axe.
Police say the suspect who robbed the Advance America Cash Advance store in Bad Axe was last seen fleeing in this pickup truck.
 