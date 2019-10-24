Suspect holding umbrella robs Advance America Cash Advance in Bad Axe

(10/24/2019) - Police have released surveillance photos of a man carrying an umbrella who allegedly robbed the Advance America Cash Advance store in Bad Axe on Wednesday.

The suspect walked into the store at 862 N. VanDyke Road around 9:10 a.m. and told an employee he was armed with a weapon, according to the Bad Axe Police Department.

He forced the employee to open the safe and lock boxes so he could get the cash. The employee activated a panic alarm after the suspect left, which summoned police to the scene.

The suspect was wearing a white facial covering, dark colored coat, ball cap and a white hood. He was last seen driving away in a dark colored pickup truck.

The investigation was continuing on Thursday.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Bad Axe police at 989-269-9242 or Huron County Central Dispatch at 989-269-6421.