Suspect in custody in connection to hit and run investigation in Swartz Creek

SWARTZ CREEK (WJRT) - (07/28/19) - Metro Police in Genesee County have found the pick up truck believed to be the one that hit a Gaines Township bicyclist.
The hit-and-run happened Friday night on Reid Road near Sharp Road in Swartz Creek.
The 56-year-old bicyclist is listed in critical condition.
Police say when they found the black pickup truck, they also took a suspect into custody.
That person is currently in jail.
No additional details about the suspect or possible charges have been released.