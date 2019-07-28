Suspect in custody in connection to hit and run investigation in Swartz Creek

(07/28/19) - Metro Police in Genesee County have found the pick up truck believed to be the one that hit a Gaines Township bicyclist.

The hit-and-run happened Friday night on Reid Road near Sharp Road in Swartz Creek.

The 56-year-old bicyclist is listed in critical condition.

Police say when they found the black pickup truck, they also took a suspect into custody.

That person is currently in jail.

No additional details about the suspect or possible charges have been released.