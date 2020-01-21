Suspect in deadly Planet 3 Extreme Air Park shooting released with no charges

(1/21/2020) - The woman arrested after a deadly shooting inside the Planet3 Extreme Air Park in Flint Township on Saturday has been released with no charges.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said investigators are still working on the case, so charges are possible at a later date.

He said the 43-year-old man shot and killed inside the indoor recreation facility has a history of domestic violence involving the 39-year-old woman arrested Saturday night.

Leyton called the shooting an "isolated incident."

Planet 3 remained closed on Tuesday. Management hung signs on the door saying they aren't sure when they'll re-open.